Opnieuw protesten tegen regering in Slovakije na moord op journalist

In #Bratislava, about 40 000 ppl protest against Police President and for early elections. Investigative reporter #ZuzanaPetkova says police investigates #whistleblowers & journalists instead of corrupt politians. Gov't reshuffle is not enough for #Slovakia. #AllforJan pic.twitter.com/eqXmk8Ar68

Pavol Szalai(@ pavolszalai)