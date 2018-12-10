Mel B geopereerd aan 'losgerukte' hand KDL

Bron: ANP 0 Mel B (43) heeft een drie uur durende operatie moeten ondergaan nadat ze flinke verwondingen had opgelopen aan haar rechterhand en -arm. Daarbovenop heeft de Spice Girl twee gebroken ribben.

Op Instagram bedankt Melanie Brown “alle geweldige verpleegsters en mijn geweldige chirurg” van het Londense ziekenhuis voor hun zorg. De zangeres schrijft dat ze twee gebroken ribben heeft en een “losgerukte” hand. “Mijn rechterarm en hand zijn gehecht en ik probeer me rustig te houden zodat mijn gebroken ribben kunnen herstellen. Ohhh de pijn, maar ik ben ik veilige handen met de zorg van iedereen hier.”

Mel zou maandag haar boek Brutally Honest signeren in New York, maar dat gaat niet door. In haar post verontschuldigt ze zich tegenover haar fans die een kaartje voor de signeersessie hadden gekocht en belooft op een later moment alsnog te komen.

Het is voorlopig nog onduidelijk hoe Mel B haar verwondingen opliep.

Mel kreeg ondertussen al bezoek van haar collega Spice Girls.