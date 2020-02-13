KFC brengt voor de liefhebbers Crocs uit die ruiken naar kipnuggets Michelle Desmet

13 februari 2020

11u06

Bron: KFC Persbericht 8 KFC en Crocs komen met een wel heel eigenaardige samenwerking op de proppen. De Amerikaanse merken slaan de handen in elkaar en ontwerpen een schoen die het motief krijgt van kipnuggets en er bovendien ook nog naar ruikt.

Dat het Amerikaanse schoenenmerk Crocs wel vaker verrast met een bizarre samenwerking, is niet nieuw. Eerder ging het merk al in zee met rapper Post Malone en ontwierpen ze zelfs een mini-tasje om aan je schoen te bevestigen. Maar bij deze samenwerking haalden we toch onze schouders op.

Geurende sleutelhangers

De iconische rode en witte streep van KFC op de comfortabele schoen weerspiegelt de uniekheid van het merk. Bovendien kunnen er twee sleutelhangers bevestigd worden die lijken op én ruiken naar kipnuggets. Say no more.

It’s like wearing a bucket of chicken

Alle blikken waren gericht op MLMA tijdens New York Fashion week. Die Koreaanse artieste met een miljoen volgers op Instagram, is het boegbeeld van de campagne. Marketingverantwoordelijke van Crocs, Terence Reilly, is alvast razend enthousiast: “Een samenwerking met KFC stond bovenaan onze bucketlist. We vinden het geweldig om consumenten van over de hele wereld te verrassen met deze samenwerking.”

Fans moeten nog even geduld hebben. De samenwerking wordt deze lente gelanceerd. De schoen komt er in unisex en kost 60 dollar (55 euro).