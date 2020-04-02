#stayconnected Gesponsorde inhoud Eenzaam en verveeld? Deze trending online challenges testen je coördinatie en zorgen voor verbondenheid Aangeboden door Nokia Mobile

02 april 2020

08u00 0 Online challenges zijn extra populair sinds we allemaal thuis zitten. Niet verwonderlijk: ze zijn het perfecte antigif tegen verveling én eenzaamheid. En er zijn trends: zo zijn challenges die onze coördinatie testen, hot. Van ‘coin flips’ tot slagroom opvangen: deze zijn niet voor klunsjes.

Nu we allemaal thuis zitten, trekken we massaal naar het internet om de eenzaamheid te bestrijden en verbondenheid te voelen. En dan doen vooral online challenges ons een tikkeltje minder alleen voelen. Brits onderzoek toonde aan dat we meer ‘social belonging’ en ‘social participation’ voelen wanneer we aan die online uitdagingen deelnemen.

Het betere handwerk

En sommige online uitdagingen zijn populairder dan andere. Vier grote trends lijken zich te ontwikkelen: sportieve challenges, danschallenges, creatieve challenges en challenges die coördinatie vereisen. En vooral die laatste komen in alle mogelijke gedaantes en met elke mogelijke moeilijkheidsgraad.

Zo is op social media de ‘gesture’-challenge flink geboomd. Die bestond al een tijdje en zag oorspronkelijk het levenslicht op TikTok, maar is nu net zo populair op Instagram en komt daar zelfs met een eigen Stories-filter. De uitdaging? Deelnemers krijgen een willekeurig gegenereerde reeks handemoji’s voorgeschoteld en proberen dan – meestal op de beat van het nummer ‘Lalala (ilkan Gunuc Remix)’ van Y2K & Bbno$ – die zo goed, snel en strak mogelijk na te bootsen.

Nog een challenge die vraagt om het betere handwerk: de ‘not my hands’-challenge. Die was jaren geleden al een hype op Youtube en ziet nu ook een nieuwe piek in populariteit. Bedoeling is dat één deelnemer achter een andere zit met zijn handen door de mouwen van het shirt van de ander en zo probeert om het gewillige slachtoffer eten te voederen. ‘Momfluencer’ Evy Saerens probeerde het met haar kroost en een portie chocolademousse.

De ‘not my hands’-challenge is trouwens niet de enige waarbij voedsel aan te pas komt. Heb je slagroom in huis, dan kan je de ‘whipped cream’-challenge aangaan. Spuit een toefje op je hand, katapulteer het de lucht in en probeer het op te vangen met je mond. Als je daarin slaagt: proficiat. Als je er niet in slaagt: waarschijnlijk heb je nu slagroom in je haar, op je gezicht of, wie weet, op je plafond. Oeps!

Eentje die goede hand-oogcoördinatie vereist, is de ‘coin flip’- of ‘catch me if you can’-challenge. Daarbij balanceer je een muntje op je elleboog dat je probeert te vangen wanneer je je hand vliegensvlug richting je elleboog beweegt. Samen met haar zoontje waagde ‘momfluencer’ Hanne Demeulenaere zich eraan en ze ontdekten al snel dat zo’n ‘coin flip’ veel moeilijker is dan hij lijkt.

Een golden oldie kan ook opeens een online challenge worden. Red Flames-voetbalster Tessa Wullaert liet zich inspireren door het bekende ‘Hoofd, schouders, knie en teen’-riedeltje en creëerde zo de ‘head-knee-toe’-challenge waarbij je een voetbal met je hoofd, knieën en voeten moet opvangen. Om het extra spannend te maken, kan je je partner of familie erbij halen en het met z’n tweetjes (en één bal!) proberen.

In deze tijden worden we van online challenges allemaal een beetje gelukkiger. Want we zitten dan wel thuis, maar we zitten allemaal sámen thuis.

Deel jouw challenge of jouw deelname onder de hashtag #StayConnected en zo gaan we samen met de rest van het continent voor meer verbondenheid, over alle grenzen heen.