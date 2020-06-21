Een week goed nieuws: ex-trialeet beklimt Tourmalet op een springbal en andere verhalen die je blij maken TTR

21 juni 2020

09u00 2 Soms lijkt het alsof we bedolven worden onder slecht nieuws. Je zou bijna vergeten dat er ook veel, heel veel moois gebeurt. Speciaal daarom lichten wij er elke week een reeks hartverwarmende en positieve artikels uit. Om je week met een glimlach af te sluiten.

Om bij weg te dromen: IJsland krijgt er nieuwe lagune bij

IJsland staat bij veel avonturiers bovenaan het lijstje van populaire bestemmingen. De natuur is er dan ook betoverend. Binnenkort krijgt het land er een nieuwe lagune bij: de Sky Lagoon, een geothermisch bad met zicht op de Atlantische Oceaan.



Hond wacht braaf in de rij voor de supermarkt namens zijn baasje

Een foto van een hond die keurig in de rij staat voor de supermarkt gaat de wereld rond. Het dier uit de Peruaanse stad Machu Picchu Pueblo, vlak bij de wereldberoemde ruïnestad, nam de plek van zijn baasje in en hield braaf anderhalve meter afstand.

Diploma-uitreiking in coronatijden: met de stoeltjeslift naar de bergtop

Je zal maar afstuderen in 2020 en je tevreden moeten stellen met een Zoom-sessie, in plaats van een chique ceremonie waarvoor kosten noch moeite worden gespaard. Schoolbesturen over de hele wereld blijven in deze coronatijden alternatieven uitdenken voor de klassieke diploma-uitreiking, zo ook in de Amerikaanse Kennett High School, waar ze een creatieve oplossing vonden. De studenten gingen met de stoeltjeslift naar de bergtop.

Eddy Merckx zichtbaar aangedaan na 75 verjaardagswensen: “Ik begin ervan te zweten”

Wielerlegende Eddy Merckx viert zijn 75ste verjaardag. Wij verzamelden daarom 75 verjaardagswensen van bekende koppen en trokken met die boodschappen naar ‘de Kannibaal’. “Bedankt, dat is prachtig.”



Ex-triatleet beklimt Tourmalet op een springbal: “Op 700 meter van de finish begon de bal plots te lekken...”

Met de fiets de Tourmalet beklimmen, voor velen onder ons is het geen eenvoudige klus. Glenn Valentin, een 29-jarige avonturier uit Ieper, draait er zijn hand niet voor om. Meer zelfs, hij beklom afgelopen weekend de berg op een springbal. “Al na een paar kilometer begon ik de pijn te voelen”, aldus de man, die in augustus de Pyreneeën wil doorkruisen op een wel heel bijzonder dier. Lees hier meer.

Vriendinnen Yarine en Birgit winnen jaar gratis Omer, met dank aan wielerlegende Briek Schotte

Blaas een iconische foto met wielerlegende Briek Schotte nieuw leven in en koppel er een fietstocht aan. Aan die uitdaging van brouwerij Omer Vander Ghinste namen bijna duizend fietsers deel. Yarine Accou (21) uit Aalbeke en Birgit Leman (23) uit Lauwe winnen de hoofdprijs: een jaar gratis Omer, goed voor vijftien bakken of 360 flesjes Omer. “We hebben plots veel vrienden. Want we zouden graag een feestje geven, van zodra de coronamaatregelen het toelaten”, lachen de vriendinnen.

Nora Gharib bevallen van een eerste dochtertje

Heuglijk nieuws ten huize Gharib. Nora (26) en haar echtgenoot Anson zijn op 17 juni de trotse ouders geworden van een eerste dochtertje. Dat maakte de presentatrice zelf bekend op Instagram.

En Vogue: baasjes zetten massaal hun hond op de cover van ‘Dogue’

2020 mag dan tot nu toe geen fantastisch jaar zijn, aan online trends geen gebrek. Nog eentje om aan het lijstje toe te voegen: de Dogue-challenge. Ofwel: je hond op de cover van modebijbel Vogue plaatsen.

Kinepolis organiseert deze zomer drive-in op unieke locaties

Op 1 juli heropent Kinepolis de deuren van haar cinemacomplexen. Voor wie het nog een beetje meer mag zijn, is er deze zomer ook een drive-inbioscoop. Die zal een reeks unieke locaties aandoen. Een Harry Potter-film bekijken aan het sprookjesachtige kasteel van Alden Biesen in Bilzen? Of genieten van The Lion King in een veld in het Oost-Vlaamse Maldegem? Het kan allemaal. Lees hier meer.