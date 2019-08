Een week goed nieuws: dakloze blaast iedereen omver met muzikaal talent en andere verhalen die je blij maken

Artists installed seesaws at the border wall so that kids in the U.S. and Mexico could play together. It was designed by architect Ronald Rael. ⁣

⁣

Beautiful reminder that we are connected: what happens on one side impacts the other.

🇲🇽 ❤️ 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/vSpfxhtvkX

Mauricio Martínez(@ martinezmau)