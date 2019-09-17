Zwangere influencer in tranen nadat Instagram haar account verwijdert voor naaktfoto: “Ik heb geen inkomen meer” KVDS

17 september 2019

17u43

Bron: Instagram, Nine.com.au 0 Buitenland Een Australische influencer heeft in een online video huilend getuigd over hoe Instagram haar account afsloot nadat ze een naaktfoto van zichzelf had gedeeld. “Ik ben 5 maanden zwanger en ik heb geen inkomen meer”, snikte ze.

Het was op 5 september dat Sally Mustang en Mitch Gobel - allebei actief als artiest en yogi, gespecialiseerd in seksualiteit – via Instagram bekendmaakten dat ze zwanger waren van een eerste kindje. “We hebben geweldig nieuws”, klonk het bij een foto van het koppel, waarop de zwangere buik van Mustang duidelijk te zien was. “De grootste zegening in ons leven. In februari worden we mama en papa van een heel speciaal kleine mensje. We zijn helemaal in de wolken.” (lees hieronder verder)

Drie dagen later deelde Mustang opnieuw een foto van haar babybuikje, deze keer terwijl ze in bad lag. Hoewel er niet echt iets te zien was, bleek het toch te pikant voor Instagram. Daarop werd haar account gewist. Tot ontsteltenis van de vrouw, die zondag een filmpje postte op de pagina van haar man en daarin in tranen vertelde wat er gebeurd was.





“Mijn hart doet zo veel pijn en ik ben echt bang”, snikte ze. “Ik ben 5 maanden zwanger en ik heb geen inkomen meer. Het is mijn creatieve uitlaatklep, het zijn mijn herinneringen, het is mijn stem, mijn gemeenschap, mijn familie, mijn zaak. En het is allemaal weg.”



“Het voelt zo oneerlijk aan en hard, zeker nu ik 5 maanden zwanger ben en me al aan een heleboel veranderingen moet aanpassen. Ik wil dat aanklagen”, besloot ze. (lees hieronder verder)



Haar smeekbede werd intussen verhoord, want haar account is weer online en haar 300.000 volgers krijgen net als vroeger een blik in haar leven.

Het was niet de eerste keer dat Mustang gecensureerd werd door Instagram. In 2016 werd al eens een foto van haar verwijderd omdat hij “te expliciet” was.