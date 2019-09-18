Zwangere bruid sterft op weg naar altaar: artsen kunnen baby via spoedkeizersnede redden
Haar familie dacht aanvankelijk dat ze last had van stress, toen ze in de limo klaagde dat ze duizelig was en pijn had in haar nek. Maar het ging heel snel bergaf met de vrouw.
Rode loper
Haar verloofde – brandweerman Flávio Gonçalvez (31) – vertelde aan het Braziliaanse magazine Crescer dat hij aan het altaar op zijn toekomstige stond te wachten en zich steeds meer zorgen maakte omdat ze maar niet arriveerde. “Plots kwam een nichtje binnengestormd”, zegt hij. “Ze rende over de rode loper naar me toe en vertelde dat Jessica bewusteloos was.”
Flávio liep daarop naar buiten, naar de limousine. “Ik opende het portier en zag haar liggen”, vertelt hij. “Op dat moment werd ik een hulpverlener, zoals ik al zeven jaar ben, bij de brandweer. Ik haalde haar uit de limo, begon de eerste hulp toe te dienen en vroeg hulp aan mijn vrienden van de brandweer die in de kerk aanwezig waren.” (lees hieronder verder)
De vrouw werd in allerijl naar een ziekenhuis gevoerd. Daar bleek dat ze een beroerte had gekregen, als gevolg van zwangerschapsvergiftiging. Bij die aandoening is er sprake van een hoge bloeddruk, die schade kan aanrichten aan organen. De vrouw had ook een inwendige bloeding gehad.
Trouwjurk
De artsen probeerden Jessica – die nog altijd haar trouwjurk aanhad – te redden, maar slaagden daar niet in. Toen bleek dat ze hersendood was, besloten ze om zich te concentreren op haar ongeboren kind. Er volgde een spoedkeizersnede en die verliep wél zoals gehoopt. Dochtertje Sophia werd op 29 weken gezond en wel geboren. Ze was amper 34 centimeter groot en 930 gram zwaar.
Papa Flávio deelde op Instagram aangrijpende beelden van hoe hij zijn dochtertje in zijn armen sluit en hoe het meisje haar handje naar hem uitstrekt. Ze zal nog zeker 2 maanden op de afdeling neonatologie moeten blijven. Maar als alles goed gaat, zou ze daarna naar huis mogen. (lees hieronder verder)
Volgens haar familie zou Jessica prenatale zorg gekregen hebben en had ze geen hoge bloeddruk gehad tijdens haar zwangerschap. Ze was gezond, sportte en at goed.
Film
Haar verloofde kan het nog altijd niet geloven. “Ik keer er zo naar uit om haar man te worden en de vader van ons kind. Ik kan het nog altijd niet geloven dat dit gebeurd is. Het lijkt alsof ik in een trieste film terecht ben gekomen. Normaal gezien huil je en verlaat je de zaal in de wetenschap dat het maar een film was. Maar bij mij zal de film nooit eindigen. Mijn lijden zal voor altijd doorgaan.”
Vrienden van het koppel zijn intussen een geldinzameling gestart om de medische kosten van de man te helpen betalen. Jessica werd immers naar een privéziekenhuis gevoerd en zijn verzekering blijkt die kosten niet te dekken.
De organen van de vrouw werden gedoneerd, zoals ze zelf wilde. Ze werd gisteren begraven.
