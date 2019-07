Zuiden VS geteisterd door hevige regenval: Louisiana roept noodtoestand uit

I have issued a state of emergency today in preparation for the impact of the low-pressure system in the Gulf of Mexico. The system will likely produce storm surge, hurricane-force winds & up to 15 inches of rain across the state. #lagov #lalege #lawx



📰: https://t.co/0D3MqBkw0T pic.twitter.com/ydFV6Z91Z1

John Bel Edwards(@ LouisianaGov)