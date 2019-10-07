Zieke Nederlandse man (58) ligt vijf dagen moederziel alleen in huis Dénis Van Vliet

07 oktober 2019

19u04

Bron: AD.nl 1 Een 58-jarige Rotterdammer van wie de buren dachten dat hij met vakantie was, heeft vijf dagen doodziek alleen in huis gelegen. Na een melding van de thuiszorg – de man deed niet open – besloot de politie zijn voordeur te forceren, waarna ze hem in “ernstige toestand” aantroffen.

De man was er zo erg aan toe dat de politie niet wilde wachten tot de traumahelikopter was gearriveerd om assistentie te verlenen. In overleg met ambulancepersoneel is de man direct vervoerd naar het ziekenhuis. De politie weet niet hoe het nu met de man gaat. “We hopen dat we op tijd zijn geweest voor hem’’, schrijft de politie in een bericht op Instagram. Hoe het nu met de man gaat, is niet duidelijk omdat het vanaf nu een zaak voor het ziekenhuis is.

Het is niet de eerste keer dit jaar dat agenten in het westelijk stadsdeel in actie moeten komen om een hulpeloze bewoner te redden. Begin augustus trof de politie een overleden man aan in een woning. Zijn vrouw, net als de overleden man op hoge leeftijd, was gevallen en kon niet meer opstaan. Drie weken later was het weer raak: toen moest de politie de brandweer inschakelen om een gevallen man te helpen die al vijf dagen niet meer was gezien.

