Zie jij wie de moeder is en wie één van haar zeven kinderen?
Als je hen op de bovenstaande foto naast elkaar ziet, lijken het zussen of vriendinnen. Maar niets is minder waar: een van hen is een 43-jarige moeder van zeven en de ander een van haar dochters, die half zo oud is. Heel wat mensen die foto’s van de vrouw en haar gezin zien passeren op sociale media, raken er maar niet over hoe jong ze eruitziet.
Fitnessen
De vrouw uit Utah vergelijkt op haar profiel ook foto’s van vandaag met foto’s van haar lichaam 20 jaar geleden, toen ze de eerste van haar kinderen kreeg. En de jaren blijken lief te zijn geweest voor haar. Meer nog, ze ziet er beter uit dan ooit tevoren. (lees hieronder verder)
My #transformation has been a lot more than just physical the past 23 years. The girl on the left was so excited to be a mother, but had no idea what lied ahead. My kids were definitely the highs in my life for many years, but the lows got pretty low. There were many days & years I thought I was in a living hell I would never escape. Low self-esteem & fear kept me in my place. Nursing school forced me out of it. I had to extend myself to others daily when I was pretty much an introvert at the time. Getting out in the workforce taught me that I could care for myself & kids if I needed to. I learned to believe in myself & found the confidence to change things, and by so doing, found a lot more happiness & peace. 😌 Life isn't all roses now for me, but the girl on the right has learned when we take care of ourselves physically, emotionally, spiritually and make sure we are in healthy relationships, wonders can take place. I dreaded getting older throughout my life, but not anymore. I love that I know my worth & am surrounded by the most amazing people. Know YOUR worth! Love yourself! Take care of yourself! For it is only then that you're able to help others ♥️ * * * * * * * #transformationtuesday #fatloss #fitnessjourney #fitmums #fitmamas #fitmoms #transformations #weightlosstips #trainlikeagirl #loveyourselfmore #weighttraining #cardio #abworkout #armworkout #fitspo #utahfitfam #utah #utahfitness #howtoloseweight #antiaging #timeless #countingmacros #momswholift #momlife #eternallove #beachbody #bikinibody #bikiniprep #girlsgonesporty
AFTER HAVING 7 KIDS: 1. Do I have stretchmarks? Yes, a few on my hips, none on my stomach. 2. Have I had a tummy tuck or any surgery to fix loose skin or my belly in any way? Nope! 3. How long does it take to for your belly to go back to "normal"? This depends on your genetics, diet and exercise regimen. It even differed for me with each pregnancy, but I never felt "back to normal" physically or emotionally until at least a year after giving birth. Obviously, stretch marks and loose skin depends on genetic factors or if you end up having twins, etc. 4. Did I give birth to all of my 7 kids? Yes, each singleton births. Four from my first marriage, 3 from my current marriage. 5. Am I overpopulating the earth? Only with the best of the best! 👌🏼😂👶🏼👦🏼👧🏼👱🏼♀️👶🏻👩🏻👦🏻 #sorryboutit #notsorry ***Also, I have only made it to the gym once the past two weeks and about twice a week before that for 4 months and all I can say is my @warriorfuel_supps HERS preworkout has worked wonders to keep my appetite control and metabolism up! If you'd like to try some, use code: jessicafit for a discount! 😘♥️ Happy weekend friends!!! * * * * * #stretchmarks #fitmom #fitness #fitnessmotivation #postpartumfitness #postpartumjourney #postpartum #momlifeisthebestlife #momlifestyle #momswholift #momsofig #utah #utahfitness #utahfitspo #fitmums #fitover40 #fitover30 #trainlikeagirl #momofmany #weightlossprogress #transformations #fitnesstransformation #transformationfriday #progresspic #fatlossjourney #fitmomsofig #fbf #flashbackfriday
These #throwback #transformations are my absolute favorites! 👶🏼👉🏼👱🏼♀️You may not be able to tell exactly how my body has changed between these two pics with but you can still see how much things have changed in a lot of ways! {ahem... bangs 😂} If you want to see some of my ups & downs, particularly over the past two years, feel free to scroll on back ⏮ Also, I did do 45 minutes of cardio on the elliptical this morning, which included 20 minutes of #hiit 👊🏼 Happy #motivationmonday #mondaymotivation #transformationtuesday #transformation #nowandthen #beforeandafter #beforeandafterweightloss #weightlossgoals #fatlossjourney #weightlosstips #myfitnessjourney #fitnessmotivation #trainlikeagirl #fitover40 #fitnesstransformation #fitmoms #gymlife #postpartum #pregnancy #bodyafterbaby #utahfitfam #utahfitness #utahgram #utah #utahfitspo #utahfit #transformationmonday
Wat ze daarvoor doet? Ze gaat drie keer per week fitnessen met haar man, als hun kinderen op school zijn. “Ik zeg altijd: doe wat je kan. Wees streng als het op je doelstellingen aankomt, maar flexibel als het gaat over hoe je die wil bereiken. Er zijn ook heel wat moeders die van thuis uit aan hun gezondheid werken in plaats van naar de fitness te gaan en flink wat vooruitgang boeken. Doe het op jouw eigen manier. Als je wil, kan je je gezondheid altijd verbeteren.”
Babyvet
Hoewel ze er nu heel fit uitziet, heeft ook Jessica met haar lichaam geworsteld. Zeker na haar zeven zwangerschappen. Op Instagram vertelt ze wat ze daaruit geleerd heeft. “Het is normaal dat je buik een tijdje slap aanvoelt nadat je bevallen bent. Het duurde bij mij meestal een jaar voor ik weer mezelf was. Ik maakte er ook altijd een punt van om alle ‘babyvet’ kwijt te raken voor ik opnieuw zwanger werd. Een zwangerschap is bij iedereen trouwens anders. Ik was altijd erg misselijk de eerste drie maanden, wat het moeilijk maakte om regelmatig te blijven trainen en ik at DE HELE TIJD. Dat was ook het enige dat een beetje hielp tegen die vreselijke misselijkheid.” (lees hieronder verder)
It's Saturday here, but not a rest day for me 🙅🏻♀️ Day 5 of the week currently underway at the gym, doing moderate pace on the elliptical for about an hour. Gotta burn some of those cheesecake calories off from last night. 😉🔥🍰 Happiest of weekends lovelies ♥️😘 * * * #cardioworkout #ellieactivewear #intuitiveeating #bodybuilding #momswhoworkout #fitnesstransformation #momlife #fitnessgear #athleisure #trainlikeapro #beachbody #gymlife #fitnessmom #fitnessmotivation #girlboss #ladyboss #girlbosses #bossbabe #femaleentrepreneur #womenhelpingwomen #businesschicks #styleoftheday #onlineshopping #whatiwore #fashiondiaries #outfitoftheday #fitlife #gymmotivation #workoutday #justdoit
I'm really just soaking up every moment of this beautiful season! 🍁🍂🌾 It's a busy time of year for our family, with 5 out of 9 birthdays in September and October + Halloween 🎃 & every kid's schedule is very different every day this year. It seems someone is always coming or going, but I love the weather right now! Not too cold, not too hot 👌🏼 & I love being a mom! Each child brings joy in their own sweet ways & I feel immensely blessed that God gave them to me! ♥️ * * * * * #autumncolors #autumnweather #ootd #portraitmood #momlife #momlifeisthebestlife #momlifestyle #sahm #sahmlife #abmlifeiscolorful #bestofmom #joyfulmamas #unitedinmotherhood #thehappynow #flashesofdelight #liveauthentic #mybeautifulmess #thatsdarling #pursuewhatislovely #pursuepretty #theeverygirl #nothingisordinary #howyouglow #petitejoys #darlingmovement #myunicornlife #openmyworld #wonderful_places #stayandwander #instatravel
Verder verloor ze ook geen gewicht van borstvoeding geven. “Het ging sneller als ik ermee ophield, maar dat is voor iedereen anders. Iedereen die bevallen is, kan net zo strak of nog strakker worden als ervoor. Wees gewoon consistent en als je eens een misstap maakt, begin gewoon opnieuw”, klinkt het.
Wishing you all a Merry Christmas from our family to yours! 🎁🎄 I'm grateful for this season to commemorate the birth of our Savior! 🙏🏼♥️😇 #lighttheworld #merrychristmas #christmas #christmastime #christmas2017 #family #familytime #momofmany #utah #utahmom #utahblogger #fashionstyle #fashiondiaries #whatiwore #outfitinspiration #stylegram #ootd #outfitoftheday #fromwhereistand #activeliving #fitnessgirl #fitnesslifestyle #dreambig #momlifestyle #thatsdarling #momlifeisthebestlife #mybeautifulmess #motherhoodunplugged #eternalmotherhood #flashesofdelight
@seasonssalonanddayspa couldn't have been better for surprising my sweet hubby @robertenslow for his birthday! 🎁♥️ When you have a December birthday so close to Christmas and seven kids, you often get the short end of the stick, 😔 so this year I wanted to do something memorable! A relaxing COUPLES RETREAT 🧖🏼♂️🌿🧖🏻♀️ was absolutely perfect for the occasion! First, we started off with an hour long massage 💆🏼♂️💆🏻 a rejuvenating hour long facial, some sauna time😌 & then an hour long pedicure 👣👣 Thank you Seasons for the exceptional service & for helping make the day so special! 🙏🏼💕 #seasonssalonanddayspa #seasonssalon #seasonssalonspa #utah #utahgram #utahsalon #spaday #couplesretreat #utahmassage #utahblogger #utahhair #utahnails #utahlashes #couplegoals #husbandandwife #happybirthday #lovehimtopieces #utahcountysalon #slchair #slcnails #slcstylist #utahlife #slcsalon #utahbeauty #utahbeautyblog #oremsalon #oremnails #oremhair #oremutah #saltlakecity
