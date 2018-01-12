Zie jij wie de moeder is en wie één van haar zeven kinderen? Koen Van De Sype

17u59

Bron: Instagram 1 Instagram Een van deze vrouwen is moeder van zeven kinderen Jessica Enslow (43), de andere haar dochter Alyssa (23). Is jouw goede voornemen dit jaar om in bloedvorm te geraken? Dan moet je zeker een kijkje nemen op de Instagrampagina van de Amerikaanse Jessica Enslow (43). Zij geeft haar 126.000 volgers tips voor een gezond en strak leven en is daar zelf het perfecte uithangbord voor: als moeder van zeven kinderen is ze amper te onderscheiden van haar oudste dochters.

Als je hen op de bovenstaande foto naast elkaar ziet, lijken het zussen of vriendinnen. Maar niets is minder waar: een van hen is een 43-jarige moeder van zeven en de ander een van haar dochters, die half zo oud is. Heel wat mensen die foto’s van de vrouw en haar gezin zien passeren op sociale media, raken er maar niet over hoe jong ze eruitziet.

Fitnessen

De vrouw uit Utah vergelijkt op haar profiel ook foto’s van vandaag met foto’s van haar lichaam 20 jaar geleden, toen ze de eerste van haar kinderen kreeg. En de jaren blijken lief te zijn geweest voor haar. Meer nog, ze ziet er beter uit dan ooit tevoren. (lees hieronder verder)

Wat ze daarvoor doet? Ze gaat drie keer per week fitnessen met haar man, als hun kinderen op school zijn. “Ik zeg altijd: doe wat je kan. Wees streng als het op je doelstellingen aankomt, maar flexibel als het gaat over hoe je die wil bereiken. Er zijn ook heel wat moeders die van thuis uit aan hun gezondheid werken in plaats van naar de fitness te gaan en flink wat vooruitgang boeken. Doe het op jouw eigen manier. Als je wil, kan je je gezondheid altijd verbeteren.”

Babyvet

Hoewel ze er nu heel fit uitziet, heeft ook Jessica met haar lichaam geworsteld. Zeker na haar zeven zwangerschappen. Op Instagram vertelt ze wat ze daaruit geleerd heeft. “Het is normaal dat je buik een tijdje slap aanvoelt nadat je bevallen bent. Het duurde bij mij meestal een jaar voor ik weer mezelf was. Ik maakte er ook altijd een punt van om alle ‘babyvet’ kwijt te raken voor ik opnieuw zwanger werd. Een zwangerschap is bij iedereen trouwens anders. Ik was altijd erg misselijk de eerste drie maanden, wat het moeilijk maakte om regelmatig te blijven trainen en ik at DE HELE TIJD. Dat was ook het enige dat een beetje hielp tegen die vreselijke misselijkheid.” (lees hieronder verder)

Verder verloor ze ook geen gewicht van borstvoeding geven. “Het ging sneller als ik ermee ophield, maar dat is voor iedereen anders. Iedereen die bevallen is, kan net zo strak of nog strakker worden als ervoor. Wees gewoon consistent en als je eens een misstap maakt, begin gewoon opnieuw”, klinkt het.