Zes reddingsduikers verdrinken zelf in dodelijke draaikolk tijdens zoektocht naar vermiste tiener (17)

Deepest condolences to the family of the 6 divers of Fire & Rescue Services Malaysia who lost their life while on duty in Puchong, KL. A true hero for all of us



PB Yahya Ali, a fellow Sarawakian, body will arrive Sibu Airport 4pm today. Al Fatihah



