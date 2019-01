Zenuwgas novitsjok toegevoegd aan lijst met verboden middelen

Today @OPCW Executive Council agreed a #Canada-US-NL proposal to add two families of highly toxic chemicals (incl the agent used in #Salisbury) to the #ChemicalWeaponsConvention Annex. Russia dissociated itself from consensus but did not break. Thanks to all states who supported! pic.twitter.com/oWD8754WqG

Sabine Nolke(@ SabineNolke)