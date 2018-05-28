Zelfverheerlijkende Trump tekent volgens critici voor "grofste en meest ongepaste Memorial Day-boodschap ooit"
Happy Memorial Day! Those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today. Best economy in decades, lowest unemployment numbers for Blacks and Hispanics EVER (& women in 18years), rebuilding our Military and so much more. Nice! link
Het land heeft volgens Trump "de beste economie sinds decennia, de laagste werkloosheid ooit onder zwarten en Amerikanen van Latijns-Amerikaanse komaf, we zijn onze militaire kracht aan het herbouwen en zoveel meer". "Nice!"
Die boodschap sloeg bij critici in als een bom. David Frum van het blad The Atlantic noemde het bijvoorbeeld "de grofste, meest ongepaste en zelfverheerlijkende Memorial Day-boodschap ooit''. Dat de president daarna traditiegetrouw vrolijk FOX News begon te retweeten, deed zijn zaak niet veel goeds. Trump is zoals gebruikelijk intussen naar de erebegraafplaats in Arlington, ten zuiden van Washington, gegaan voor de jaarlijkse herdenkingsplechtigheid van 'Memorial Day'. Die is elk jaar op de laatste maandag in mei.
Many people question this president, but it’s no small achievement to write the grossest, most inappropriate, most self-flattering Memorial Day message in the history of the US presidency https://t.co/t8JN7JNwdg link
Even on Memorial Day when we pay tribute to those who answered the nation’s call and paid the ultimate price, 5-Deferment @realDonaldTrump pays tribute to himself. He should be ashamed, but shame requires a conscience. pic.twitter.com/rr22mh28Ku link
I still feel like today’s Trump tweet is only his third worst Memorial Day message behind “haters and losers” and a sarcastic comment about climate change because he doesn’t understand it. pic.twitter.com/VKe2AwsW65 link
I live next to a cemetery. Families are walking down our street gathering for the Memorial Day ceremony. Children are quiet, adults are somber. I have not heard one exclamation of "Happy Memorial Day!" I have not heard one mention of the economy. Your words today shame us all. pic.twitter.com/5ID8ZcLMTW link
Today, President Trump participated in a Memorial Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery to honor and remember our nations heroes for making the ultimate sacrifice. pic.twitter.com/0HOUH1cFEx link
