Zelfverheerlijkende Trump tekent volgens critici voor "grofste en meest ongepaste Memorial Day-boodschap ooit"

De Amerikaanse president Donald Trump heeft vandaag op Memorial Day, de dag waarop de Verenigde Staten hun oorlogsdoden herdenken, vooral zijn eigen beleid 'herdacht'. In een boodschap wenste hij iedereen "een gelukkige Herdenkingsdag'' en tweette hij dat "zij die voor ons land zijn gevallen heel erg gelukkig en trots zouden zijn geweest als ze de VS nu zouden zien''.

Het land heeft volgens Trump "de beste economie sinds decennia, de laagste werkloosheid ooit onder zwarten en Amerikanen van Latijns-Amerikaanse komaf, we zijn onze militaire kracht aan het herbouwen en zoveel meer". "Nice!"

Die boodschap sloeg bij critici in als een bom. David Frum van het blad The Atlantic noemde het bijvoorbeeld "de grofste, meest ongepaste en zelfverheerlijkende Memorial Day-boodschap ooit''. Dat de president daarna traditiegetrouw vrolijk FOX News begon te retweeten, deed zijn zaak niet veel goeds. Trump is zoals gebruikelijk intussen naar de erebegraafplaats in Arlington, ten zuiden van Washington, gegaan voor de jaarlijkse herdenkingsplechtigheid van 'Memorial Day'. Die is elk jaar op de laatste maandag in mei.

  • André Ducournau

    Best dat de doden niet kunnen spreken.

  • Marnick L'Eau

    verbaast dit nog iemand? amerikanen hebben voor die arrogante, hebzuchtige oen gekozen. dat ze nu maar lijden aan de gevolgen.

  • Miel Marie

    Veel keren is de waarheid op zich reeds choquerend voor de politiek-correcten, de waarheid zeggen nog meer. Wie kreeg het gedaan met China inzake importheffingen? Wie blijkt het te zullen doen met Noord-Korea?

  • Jonny Van den Bruel

    Onverwacht lichtpunt bij het leren kennen van Trump: haast iedereen kent nu ondertussen het begrip 'narcistische persoonlijkheidsstoornis'. Wellicht heeft deze zichzelf verheerlijkende wereldredder, met stip dé allerbeste president ooit van het hele universum, reeds z'n eigen begrafenisspeech geschreven en vult hij die wekelijks aan met nieuwe 'triumfen'.

