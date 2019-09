Zeker zeven mensen komen om tijdens ambulancevlucht op de Filipijnen

BREAKING: A plane has crashed in Calamba, Laguna.



Calamba police say the plane, believed to be private, went down in a resort area in Brgy. Pansol. The police says there are fatalities but they are still verifying the number. https://t.co/akSkLWpgc8 pic.twitter.com/Z4wOHBbDzK

CNN Philippines(@ cnnphilippines)