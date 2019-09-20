Zeker 4 doden en dertigtal gewonden na busongeluk bij Bryce Canyon

    • jv
  • Bron: anp, ABC, KUTV
De bus ging door de vangrail van de SR-12 bij Bryce Canyon.
Garfield County Sheriff's Office De bus ging door de vangrail van de SR-12 bij Bryce Canyon.
Bij het natuurpark Bryce Canyon in de Amerikaanse staat Utah is een zwaar busongeluk gebeurd, meldt de Utah Highway Patrol. Daarbij zijn zeker vier doden en een dertigtal gewonden gevallen, onder wie meer dan twaalf tot vijftien ernstig. De hulpdiensten zijn massaal uitgerukt.

Het zou gaan om een touringcar met Chinese toeristen als passagiers. Hoe de bus kon crashen is onduidelijk. In een bocht van de SR-12 - zo’n 5,5 km ten westen van Bryce Canyon en op 11 km van de ingang - ging ze door de vangrail. Sommige passagiers werden daarbij uit het voertuig geslingerd. Er waren dertig inzittenden, de chauffeur incluis.

Bryce Canyon is een populaire plek onder toeristen. Het natuurpark staat bekend om de unieke rotsformaties.

Bryce Canyon.
Joyce Mesdag Bryce Canyon.
1 reactie

Je naam en voornaam verschijnen bij je reactie.

  • jan wuyts

    Dat is wel nog een stuk van Bryce Canyon af en heeft daarmee niet veel te maken k ben er nog 2 jaar geleden geweest.

