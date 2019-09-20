Zeker 4 doden en dertigtal gewonden na busongeluk bij Bryce Canyon
Het zou gaan om een touringcar met Chinese toeristen als passagiers. Hoe de bus kon crashen is onduidelijk. In een bocht van de SR-12 - zo’n 5,5 km ten westen van Bryce Canyon en op 11 km van de ingang - ging ze door de vangrail. Sommige passagiers werden daarbij uit het voertuig geslingerd. Er waren dertig inzittenden, de chauffeur incluis.
Bryce Canyon is een populaire plek onder toeristen. Het natuurpark staat bekend om de unieke rotsformaties.
Here is a photo of the scene. We will continue to post the most current information here as it becomes available. #SR12BusCrash pic.twitter.com/TNm1l4uwtp link
New pictures of the bus crash near Bryce Canyon. 4 dead, dozens injured. @KUTV2News has a crew on the way. pic.twitter.com/JhkFCe9BxK link
Here is a look at the scene of the tour bush crash near Bryce Canyon that killed at least four people and critically injured 12-15 more. Pic courtesy our partners at @STGnews. Story: https://t.co/pAEl0L0OcZ pic.twitter.com/Hianw8cMN7 link
1 reactie
jan wuyts
Dat is wel nog een stuk van Bryce Canyon af en heeft daarmee niet veel te maken k ben er nog 2 jaar geleden geweest.