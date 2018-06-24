YouTube-ster zegt bewoonde wereld vaarwel en gaat naakt leven in jungle avh

24 juni 2018

22u17

Bron: Daily Mail 0 Ze werd beroemd en berucht tegelijk met een extreem fruitdieet, maar nu tilt de populaire YouTube-ster Freelee haar levensstijl nog naar een veel extremer niveau. De Amerikaanse -Leanne Ratcliffe is haar echte naam- liet samen met haar partner de bewoonde wereld achter zich en ging leven in de Zuid-Amerikaanse jungle. Naakt en zonder enige vorm van luxe: “Ik voel me bevrijd.”

Enkele jaren geleden raakte Freelee bekend als het ‘Bananenmeisje’. De dieetgoeroe viel 20 kilo af door 50 bananen per dag te eten. Ze kreeg bakken kritiek over zich, want een dergelijk dieet is volgens experts ronduit gevaarlijk. Nu pakt Freelee uit met een heel andere stunt: ze liet alles achter zich om in de jungle te gaan leven. En uiteraard houdt ze haar fans op Instagram op de hoogte van haar avontuur.

Freelee woont intussen een jaar in de Zuid-Amerikaanse jungle. Ze draagt geen kleren of make-up en scheert zich niet meer, een levensstijl die haar heeft bevrijd, zo zegt ze. “Ik heb mezelf bevrijd van de 9-to-5 slavenmentaliteit. Ik voel me vrijer dan ooit tevoren.”

2,5 liter appelsiensap

Haar extreme dieet heeft ze echter geen vaarwel gezegd. Freelee drinkt elke dag 1,5 à 2,5 liter appelsiensap en ze vermijdt gekookt voedsel.

Haar nieuwe leven in de jungle is alvast goed voor haar portemonnee. Nu ze geen make-up meer gebruikt, heeft ze in één jaar al 4.500 dollar uitgespaard. En haar dieetboeken brengen daarnaast aardig wat geld in het laatje.