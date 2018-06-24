YouTube-ster zegt bewoonde wereld vaarwel en gaat naakt leven in jungle
Enkele jaren geleden raakte Freelee bekend als het ‘Bananenmeisje’. De dieetgoeroe viel 20 kilo af door 50 bananen per dag te eten. Ze kreeg bakken kritiek over zich, want een dergelijk dieet is volgens experts ronduit gevaarlijk. Nu pakt Freelee uit met een heel andere stunt: ze liet alles achter zich om in de jungle te gaan leven. En uiteraard houdt ze haar fans op Instagram op de hoogte van haar avontuur.
So how do ya like ma coconuts? 😸...I just love seeing my DIY coconut bowl collection growing 😍It feels really empowering to make things myself rather than pay others. You might think "Oh I could never learn to do that, I'm just not good at that stuff" and that's where you are wrong. I grew up without a shred of do-it-yourself experience, I was taught by this consumerist society that it's better to just buy something rather than attempt to create it yourself. Sure, it may be quicker and easier but where is the personal satisfaction in that? Everytime I use the bowls I feel a sense of purpose and pride. You try, make mistakes (eg. hole in bottom of one bowl) but you learn and become more skilled, confident and powerful each time. Save money and become a stronger, freer woman with each project. 💪 Remember - If you are not willing to learn, no one can help you, if you are determined to learn, no one can stop you. #gofreeyourself
Freelee woont intussen een jaar in de Zuid-Amerikaanse jungle. Ze draagt geen kleren of make-up en scheert zich niet meer, een levensstijl die haar heeft bevrijd, zo zegt ze. “Ik heb mezelf bevrijd van de 9-to-5 slavenmentaliteit. Ik voel me vrijer dan ooit tevoren.”
I used to work in a concrete jungle, now I just work in the jungle.🐒 How did this happen? Well, I woke up one morning dreading the work day ahead. I was exhausted with the 9-5 grind. Waking to an alarm, commuting over a hour a day dressed in a restrictive suit, painting my face to 'look the part', binding my feet in high heels, and faking a smile to the public. I was sick of working my life away making someone else rich. Maybe the worst, I was bored. I wanted to be turned on and to FEEL something meaningful everyday. That morning I decided to free myself from being a slave. There wasn't any social media back then so I transitioned by becoming a personal trainer with my own business. Soon after I found veganism and my true passion in life.🤝 Don't be afraid, you CAN create this too. One day I will do a video on it. #gofreeyourself #jungleoffice
2,5 liter appelsiensap
Haar extreme dieet heeft ze echter geen vaarwel gezegd. Freelee drinkt elke dag 1,5 à 2,5 liter appelsiensap en ze vermijdt gekookt voedsel.
Haar nieuwe leven in de jungle is alvast goed voor haar portemonnee. Nu ze geen make-up meer gebruikt, heeft ze in één jaar al 4.500 dollar uitgespaard. En haar dieetboeken brengen daarnaast aardig wat geld in het laatje.
In my eyes you are successful in life when you have the courage to embrace who you really are, however strange or peculiar that may be. Regardless of whether it fits with societies expectations or cultural norms. Growing up I often said the wrong things, didn't have the right clothing, or the right look, and was laughed at or excluded for being "a bit weird". I never felt fully accepted. Over time I learned to keep my "uncool" thoughts to myself and adapt my appearance so others would feel comfortable being around me. This only left me feeling internally suppressed and frustrated, (certainly not free) until one day when I reached my threshold and thought - ahh fuuuck it, this is boring! And this isn't me! - From then on I decided to just let the TRUE me flow, to be my rawself, to act impulsively, to own that embarrassed look from others and to be the awkward freak I'm born to be. 😅The result? Goodbye fake friendships, hello soul mates ☀️#gofreeyourself
11 years ago I renamed myself Freelee during a waterfast because freedom is what I hold most sacred in life. Since then I've been shedding the layers that hold me back. I freed myself from the 9-5 slave drive and moved to the jungle. I spend most of my day nude; free of restrictive clothing. I feast mostly on organic fruits and vegetables picked from the land. I shower in monsoonal rains and drink from pristine creeks. I quit an unhealthy relationship and found peace. I haven't shaved my bodyhair, dyed my hair, or worn makeup in over 6 months... I'm feeling freer than ever in life. This is not random good luck! You too CAN create this freedom, and I'm here to inspire you.🤝 #gofreeyourself (ps- I do not recommend water fasts).
Although it's seldom, I still feel the pressure to conform in society, to shave my legs and underarms, to paint my face and look a certain way to others. This western self-obsession is a powerful dis-ease to shake. Some days I strut confidently, other days I pick at my insecurities, but everyday I move forward with strong purpose. I sometimes see that look of disgust from certain others at my hairy armpits and legs but I always remind myself - that person is not part of my tribe. Would I really want to spend my valuable time with someone who feels that way? About body hair? A person who thinks I'm disgusting as my natural self? Heck no! 🤷♀️Girls, remember, your body hair is a gift, it's protective and part of your being, but maybe best of all it's also a powerful natural fuckboi repellent.😉#gofreeyourself
