Ga naar de mobiele website
^ Top

Witte Huis verspreidt foto van "hardwerkende" Donald Trump. Maar kiekje gaat viraal om verkeerde redenen

    • Karen Van Eyken
  • Bron: Twitter, The Huffington Post
Deze foto moet tonen hoe hard Trump werkt
Witte Huis Deze foto moet tonen hoe hard Trump werkt
De Amerikaanse president blijft hard doorwerken na de 'Government shutdown'. Dat is het beeld dat het Witte Huis wil ophangen en deze foto moet dat illustreren. Maar dat is even anders gelopen op social media.

Eind vorige week is de Amerikaanse overheid in shutdown gegaan waarbij de meeste overheidsdiensten werden bevroren. Een wetsontwerp over een tijdelijke begroting tot 16 februari raakte vrijdag immers niet door de Senaat.

Lees ook

Trump haalde ondertussen keihard uit naar de Democratische leden in de Senaat die een tegenprestatie eisten om deze ‘shutdown’ te voorkomen.

Maar shutdown of niet, de president werkt naarstig verder. Het Witte Huis heeft zondag een beeld verspreid dat nét dat moet aantonen. Maar het kiekje is viraal gegaan omwille van de verkeerde redenen.

De foto laat een bellende Donald Trump zien. Wat opvalt: zijn bureau is compleet leeg. Bovendien houdt hij de hoorn van de telefoon volgens bepaalde gebruikers op sociale media eigenaardig vast. De grappige 'memes' zijn dan ook niet uitgebleven:

Meer over

Lees meer

Reacties

Je naam en voornaam verschijnen bij je reactie
Door het plaatsten van een reactie, ga je akkoord met de gedragsregels

Net binnen

Alle berichten

Meest gelezen op HLN

Populaire video's

Nieuws

Lees meer Nieuws

Sport

Lees meer Sport

Showbizz

Lees meer Showbizz

Nina

Lees meer Nina

Regio

Lees meer Populair op regio

Bizar

Lees meer Bizar

Geld

Lees meer Geld

iHLN

Lees meer iHLN

Wonen

Lees meer Wonen

Deze website maakt gebruik van cookies. Door verder te surfen, stemt u in met deze cookies. Klik hier voor meer informatie

Meld een bug