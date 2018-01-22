Witte Huis verspreidt foto van "hardwerkende" Donald Trump. Maar kiekje gaat viraal om verkeerde redenen
Eind vorige week is de Amerikaanse overheid in shutdown gegaan waarbij de meeste overheidsdiensten werden bevroren. Een wetsontwerp over een tijdelijke begroting tot 16 februari raakte vrijdag immers niet door de Senaat.
Trump haalde ondertussen keihard uit naar de Democratische leden in de Senaat die een tegenprestatie eisten om deze ‘shutdown’ te voorkomen.
Maar shutdown of niet, de president werkt naarstig verder. Het Witte Huis heeft zondag een beeld verspreid dat nét dat moet aantonen. Maar het kiekje is viraal gegaan omwille van de verkeerde redenen.
De foto laat een bellende Donald Trump zien. Wat opvalt: zijn bureau is compleet leeg. Bovendien houdt hij de hoorn van de telefoon volgens bepaalde gebruikers op sociale media eigenaardig vast. De grappige 'memes' zijn dan ook niet uitgebleven:
Hey, all you People Who Know Desks: Does this look like the desk of somebody who works? #desktwitter #iknowyouareoutthere https://t.co/hrKMeN1ZAo link
Hello, yes this is the President. I am Presidenting very much at the best amount. Maga very much to you too #TrumpShutdown pic.twitter.com/eiv1Whmneu link
Einstein’s desk. link
Trump’s desk.
You decide. pic.twitter.com/OYqOGrSQQL
STAFF: Mr. President, we need the optics of you working hard during the shutdown. link
TRUMP: Fine, I’ll pose with the phone at my ear.
STAFF: Um, sir, maybe it would be better if it looked like you had been reading—
TRUMP: Just take the f**king picture in the next three seconds. https://t.co/Wp3rfOng5T
Hi Melania, do you know where my hat is? pic.twitter.com/2yzYQIwIdz link
Honestly this looks like someone’s first time using a phone and a chair https://t.co/fynnz3elUC link
You mean like when my daughter visited a replica? pic.twitter.com/LfIVRcSmPb link
Trump may LOOK like he isn't at all involved in the negotiations to end the #TrumpShutdown but his staff brought him his "President Phone" this morning and he's been making phone calls ALL DAY. Taking care of business as we careen into #shutdown day three. #ShutdownTrump pic.twitter.com/hSBNezuidH link
We can just keep adding on to this photo!😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂someone added the banana, I added the rest. Who's next? pic.twitter.com/wMGsb2vspZ link
Obama working in the Oval Office. Trump “working” in the Oval Office. Can you spot the difference? pic.twitter.com/16ehEt7SeC link
POTUS hard at work pic.twitter.com/sTk1jJ5zRK link
An emerging trend is that Trump and his staff have no idea how to stage photos to make it seem like he’s actually working. pic.twitter.com/kFHKvWdKLf link
So Trump shows the world he's "working" during the shutdown by sitting behind an empty desk and picking up a phone. He's like a little kid who thinks he's "driving" by sitting behind the steering wheel of a parked car and shouting "VROOM! VROOM!" https://t.co/UEeUbakte3 link
