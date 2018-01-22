Witte Huis verspreidt foto van "hardwerkende" Donald Trump. Maar kiekje gaat viraal om verkeerde redenen

STAFF: Mr. President, we need the optics of you working hard during the shutdown.



TRUMP: Fine, I’ll pose with the phone at my ear.



STAFF: Um, sir, maybe it would be better if it looked like you had been reading—



TRUMP: Just take the f**king picture in the next three seconds. https://t.co/Wp3rfOng5T

Daniel W. Drezner(@ dandrezner)