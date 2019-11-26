Witte Huis en Capitool even in lockdown
Het zou gaan om een klein vliegtuigje dat in een gebied was terechtgekomen waar beperkt vliegverkeer is toegestaan. Daarom zouden uit voorzorg ook gevechtstoestellen zijn opgestegen. NORAD, de militaire organisatie die waakt over het luchtruim van de VS, liet op Twitter weten dat het “vliegtuigen heeft opgedragen om te reageren”. De lockdown werd een halfuur later alweer afgeblazen. “Niet wijst nog op een dreigende situatie op dit moment”, aldus NBC News. Officieel is het nog niet duidelijk wat er precies is voorgevallen.
UPDATE: NBC News White House team says the lockdown has been LIFTED indicating that there's no hostile threat there at this time. link
We have tasked aircraft to respond. More details to follow. link
White House totally on lockdown. All press being sheltered in place inside briefing room. Similar reported response at the a U.S. Capitol + congressional office buildings pic.twitter.com/9GlXpH1qLq link
🚨 A U.S. Capitol Police source says there is an 'unauthorized aircraft' near Washington. Air traffic control lost contact with it, said the source (who doesn't know what kind of plane it is). The White House is on "shelter in place" lockdown right now. Same at the U.S. Capitol. https://t.co/zfloT2WZVc link
Reacties