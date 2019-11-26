Witte Huis en Capitool even in lockdown

Het Witte Huis en het Capitool in Washington zijn niet langer in lockdown. Dat meldt NBC News. De maatregel was even van kracht omdat de luchtverkeersleiding het contact met een vliegtuig in de buurt van Washington was verloren, aldus Amerikaanse media.

Het zou gaan om een klein vliegtuigje dat in een gebied was terechtgekomen waar beperkt vliegverkeer is toegestaan. Daarom zouden uit voorzorg ook gevechtstoestellen zijn opgestegen. NORAD, de militaire organisatie die waakt over het luchtruim van de VS, liet op Twitter weten dat het “vliegtuigen heeft opgedragen om te reageren”. De lockdown werd een halfuur later alweer afgeblazen. “Niet wijst nog op een dreigende situatie op dit moment”, aldus NBC News. Officieel is het nog niet duidelijk wat er precies is voorgevallen.

