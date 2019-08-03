Wilde schutter gesignaleerd in winkelcentrum Texas: “Blijf uit de buurt”
In El Paso (Texas) is een wilde schutter gesignaleerd in een Walmart. De politie vraagt om weg te blijven van het winkelcentrum Cielo Vista Mall. Voorlopig is het volgens officiële bronnen nog niet duidelijk of er slachtoffers gevallen zijn. (Dadelijk meer)
Active Shooting Stay away from Cielo Vista Mall Area. Scene is Still Active. link
Scene is still Active Avoid the area from Airway to Hawkins North of I-10. Active Shooter. link
Escobar just told me reports of multiple victims at a shopping mall nearby. All local law enforcement called to scene. link
