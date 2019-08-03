Wilde schutter gesignaleerd in winkelcentrum Texas: “Blijf uit de buurt”

Het winkelcentrum in kwestie.
Het winkelcentrum in kwestie.
In El Paso (Texas) is een wilde schutter gesignaleerd in een Walmart. De politie vraagt om weg te blijven van het winkelcentrum Cielo Vista Mall. Voorlopig is het volgens officiële bronnen nog niet duidelijk of er slachtoffers gevallen zijn. (Dadelijk meer)
