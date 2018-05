Vulkaan op Hawaï barst opnieuw uit, laatste inwoners getroffen dorpen moeten vertrekken

This video of Halema‘uma‘u lava lake from May 7 shows the agitated lake surface caused by intermittent rock falls. On May 6 the lake level was about 220 m (240 yards) below the crater rim and it continues to drop. #KilaueaErupts #usgs #hvo #hawaiianvolcanoobservatory #kilauea pic.twitter.com/gcAIwQX0pg