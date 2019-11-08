Vrouw El Chapo overweegt deelname aan omstreden realityshow waaraan ook zoon meedoet van ‘Godmother’ met ruim 200 moorden op haar actief KVE

Bron: Fox News, TMZ, Daily Mail 0 De kans is reëel dat de echtgenote van de El Chapo binnenkort te zien zal zijn in ‘Cartel Crew’, een Amerikaanse realityreeks die het doen en laten van familieleden van drugsbaronnen volgt. Emma Coronel Aispuro zou al kunnen opduiken in het tweede seizoen. Maar ook de zoon van een Colombiaanse ‘Godmother’ met ruim 200 moorden op haar geweten doet mee. Een vrij ‘explosieve cast’ dus.

‘Cartel Crew’ ging in januari van start op de Amerikaanse betaalzender VH1. De realityreeks legt het dagelijkse leven vast van mensen die familiebanden hebben met drugskartels. Een cameraploeg volgt hun doen en laten terwijl ze in Florida proberen om te gaan met de impact die de kartels nog steeds op hun leven hebben. Sommige deelnemers hopen op die manier ook beroemd te worden en een definitief plekje in het sterrendom te bemachtigen.

De show zou nu maar wat graag Emma Coronel Aispuro binnenrijven. De vrouw van de beruchte Mexicaanse drugsbaron El Chapo - oftewel Joaquin Guzman (62) die een levenslange celstraf in Colorado uitzit - heeft op een jacht in Miami alvast een meeting gehad met Michael Corleone Blanco, die eveneens deelneemt aan de show en de zoon is van een notoire Colombiaanse ‘Godmother’. TMZ kon de hand leggen op foto’s van die bewuste vergadering. Het is de bedoeling dat Emma Coronel Aispuro zo snel mogelijk haar opwachting maakt. Haar intrede zal de show zeker geen windeieren leggen. Hoe vergaat het haar nu sinds haar man in een zwaarbewaakte Amerikaanse gevangenis zit?

El Chapo, ‘de machtigste drugscrimineel ooit’, werd in 2016 immers opgepakt in Mexico en in 2017 uitgeleverd aan de VS. Daarvoor was hij door omkoping al twee keer uit een Mexicaanse cel ontsnapt: in 2001 in een wasmand en in 2015 door een tunnel die zijn handlangers tot onder zijn cel hadden gegraven.

‘Zwarte weduwe’

Michael Corleone Blanco van zijn kant neemt al sinds de start van de reeks deel samen met zijn vriendin Marie Ramirez De Arellano en is een van de opmerkelijkste figuren. Hij is de nog enige levende zoon van wijlen Griselda Blanco (69), die aan het roer stond van een cocaïnekartel in Colombia. De ‘Godmother’ - oftewel ‘La Madrina’ - die opgroeide in de krottenwijken van Medellin, werd tijdens een afrekening omgebracht in 2012. Ze zou ook een inspiratiebron geweest zijn voor die andere machtige drugsbaron, Pablo Escobar. De vrouw zou verantwoordelijk zijn voor ruim 200 moorden en kreeg de bijnaam ‘Zwarte weduwe’.

Haar zoon claimt zijn leven over een andere boeg gegooid te hebben en zijn banden met het drugsmilieu te hebben doorgeknipt. Toch zegt hij nog altijd van zijn moeder te houden. Het hoeft dan ook niet te verbazen dat ‘Cartel Crew’ omstreden is als zou de reeks drugskartels een forum geven en verheerlijken.

“Ik hoop dat de kijkers begrijpen dat we niet zijn zoals onze ouders”, zei Blanco tegen Fox News. “We verheerlijken ons verleden niet. Integendeel, we proberen onszelf opnieuw uit te vinden ondanks het zware verleden dat we met ons meedragen”, aldus Blanco. “Sommige mensen zullen me met de vinger blijven wijzen. Maar dat is oké voor mij. Iedereen mag zijn mening hebben.”