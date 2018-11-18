Vrouw El Chapo oogt plots heel anders nu haar man voor de rechtbank staat jv

18 november 2018

10u50

Bron: New York Post 0 Emma Coronel Aispuro is de 29-jarige echtgenote van de 61-jarige drugsbaron El Chapo, né Joaquín Guzmán Loera. Aispuro, in haar tienerjaren een schoonheidsprinses, blijft haar man steunen, ook nu hij terechtstaat. Ze verruilt op Instagram plots haar selfies in bikini voor een ietwat gesofisticeerder imago.

Netjes in het pak verscheen een stijlvolle Emma Coronel Aispuro aan het gerechtsgebouw in het New Yorkse Brooklyn. Al even netjes post ze tegenwoordig foto’s van haar vrijwilligerswerk voor een Mexicaans kinderziekenhuis op Instagram.

Aispuro, mama van een tweeling, meet zich dus plots een heel ander imago aan dan haar selfies in bikini of de recente beelden van haar Barbie-feestje voor de zevende verjaardag van haar dochters Emaly en Maria.

“Dit doe ik uit liefde voor de mensheid, zonder enig winstbejag, uit liefde voor de medemens, voor hen die het meeste hulp nodig hebben”, schreef ze op Instagram voor haar bijna half miljoen volgers.

Aispuro, weleens de ‘Mexicaanse Kim Kardashian’ genoemd, schreef ook een liefdesboodschap aan haar echtgenoot bij een andere post: “Het maakt niet uit wat er gebeurt. Ik heb beloofd je altijd bij te staan, dus hier ben ik. Ik zal voor altijd van je houden”.

Ontsnappingskoning El Chapo werd in januari vorig jaar uitgeleverd aan de VS. Sindsdien zit hij vast in een gevangenis in New York. Hij mag zijn vrouw niet zien. Hij staat terecht voor zware drugsmisdaden en het laten executeren van rivalen. Hij riskeert levenslang. Op zijn miljardenfortuin legde het Mexicaanse gerecht nog geen beslag. De familie kan er dus voorlopig naar hartenlust over beschikken.