Volgende G7-top toch niet op golfclub Trump in Florida

De entree van de Trump National Doral golfclub in Miami.
De entree van de Trump National Doral golfclub in Miami.
De Amerikaanse president Donald Trump heeft het plan laten varen om de volgende top van de G7 op zijn golfclub in Florida te houden. Dat heeft hij via Twitter laten weten. Het Witte Huis kondigde donderdag nog aan dat de vergadering van de belangrijkste industriële landen daar in 2020 zou worden gehouden. Trump ziet daar nu vanaf na een golf van kritiek die losbarstte.

De Democraten zagen in het besluit om de G7 in Trump National Doral golfclub te houden het bewijs dat de president zijn ambt misbruikt voor persoonlijk gewin. Het Witte Huis spreekt dat tegen en stelt juist dat deze plek een stuk goedkoper is dan andere opties.

De bijeenkomst van de belangrijkste industriële landen is van 10 tot 12 juni volgend jaar. In een andere tweet laat Trump weten nu op zoek te gaan naar een andere locatie en daarbij is ook Camp David, het buitenverblijf van de president, in beeld.

