Volgende G7-top toch niet op golfclub Trump in Florida
De Democraten zagen in het besluit om de G7 in Trump National Doral golfclub te houden het bewijs dat de president zijn ambt misbruikt voor persoonlijk gewin. Het Witte Huis spreekt dat tegen en stelt juist dat deze plek een stuk goedkoper is dan andere opties.
De bijeenkomst van de belangrijkste industriële landen is van 10 tot 12 juni volgend jaar. In een andere tweet laat Trump weten nu op zoek te gaan naar een andere locatie en daarbij is ook Camp David, het buitenverblijf van de president, in beeld.
I thought I was doing something very good for our Country by using Trump National Doral, in Miami, for hosting the G-7 Leaders. It is big, grand, on hundreds of acres, next to MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, has tremendous ballrooms & meeting rooms, and each delegation would have... link
....Therefore, based on both Media & Democrat Crazed and Irrational Hostility, we will no longer consider Trump National Doral, Miami, as the Host Site for the G-7 in 2020. We will begin the search for another site, including the possibility of Camp David, immediately. Thank you! link
