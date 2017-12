VN: "Groot aantal VN-blaumhelmen gedood bij aanval in Oost-Congo"

Outraged by the attack against @MONUSCO in #NorthKivu DRC last evening, where a large number of @UN peacekeepers have been killed & wounded. Our thoughts & prayers with families & our colleagues in @MONUSCO. Reinforcements are on scene & medical evacuations by Mission ongoing. pic.twitter.com/l84tFHYKMR

Jean-Pierre Lacroix(@ Lacroix_UN)