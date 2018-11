Reddingsorganisatie slaat alarm: “120 mensen in nood op Middellandse Zee”

🔴 BREAKING

120 people at risk of drowning in this moment.#MareJonio informed MRCC Rome as well as JRCC Tripoli, no answer from the latter.



The rubberboat is embarking water, some people are reported as already drowned.

We are 9 hours away.



WE CALL FOR IMMEDIATE INTERVENTION pic.twitter.com/qNBZqExInF

Mediterranea Saving Humans(@ RescueMed)