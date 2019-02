"Bakker van Kos", die duizenden broden bakte voor migranten, overleden

Dionisis Arvanitakis – The Baker of Kos



Yesterday we lost 77 year old Dionisis, "the Baker of Kos", a shining example of humanity,. For years he baked & distributed for free bread to the numerous refugees rescued from the sea to the island; a true Greek, European and Human. RIP pic.twitter.com/ocznnV9pRF

Isidoros Diakides(@ IDiakides)