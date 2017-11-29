Vleugels van Boeing en Airbus haken in elkaar op JFK
Volgens de Federal Aviation Administration raakte de rechtervleugel van de Boeing 777 van EgyptAir-vlucht 986 naar Caïro de linkervleugel van de Airbus A333 van Virgin Atlantic-vlucht VS0004 richting Londen. Dat gebeurde maandagavond iets na 19 uur tijdens het taxiën op het tarmac van de internationale luchthaven JFK.
Niemand raakte gewond. Beide toestellen keerden veilig terug naar de terminal. De Airbus moest gesleept worden. Er loopt een onderzoek naar hoe het ongewone incident is kunnen voorvallen.
Was about to fly to London on Virgin Flight VS0004 out of JFK - during taxi to the runway we collided with an aircraft taxiing next to us clipping our left wing - that’s the ground crew taking photos of the debris from the other aircraft pic.twitter.com/s4wxpErbJc link
Wingtip...im the back of a truck, unfortunately.. pic.twitter.com/B0Bx7jtW8s link
Reacties