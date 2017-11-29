Ga naar de mobiele website
Vleugels van Boeing en Airbus haken in elkaar op JFK

    • jv
  • Bron: Fox News
Haken de vleugels van twee vliegtuigen nooit in elkaar tijdens het taxiën? Dat is een vraag die we ons al weleens durven stellen. Het antwoord werd, onder meer, maandagavond op de luchthaven van JFK in New York gegeven: toch wel.

Volgens de Federal Aviation Administration raakte de rechtervleugel van de Boeing 777 van EgyptAir-vlucht 986 naar Caïro de linkervleugel van de Airbus A333 van Virgin Atlantic-vlucht VS0004 richting Londen. Dat gebeurde maandagavond iets na 19 uur tijdens het taxiën op het tarmac van de internationale luchthaven JFK.

Niemand raakte gewond. Beide toestellen keerden veilig terug naar de terminal. De Airbus moest gesleept worden. Er loopt een onderzoek naar hoe het ongewone incident is kunnen voorvallen.

