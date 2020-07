VK en VS akkoord: “Familieleden van diplomaat zullen niet meer worden beschermd tegen vervolging”

Valuable discussion with @SecPompeo about shared priority issues, including the Middle East and the diversification of telecoms & the full range of bilateral issues. 🇬🇧 & 🇺🇸 do a tremendous amount together - we'll always work together to uphold security & prosperity of our people pic.twitter.com/FJ2RJ0j5fn

Dominic Raab(@ DominicRaab)