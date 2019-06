Vijf doden en honderden gewonden bij hevige overstromingen in Siberië

Emergency mode entered in Irkutsk region due to the strong flood in Taishet, Nizhneudinsk and Tulun districts. 2 people died, hundreds are evacuated. Federal motorway Sibir is closed in three directions. Now the most badly hit is Tulun town.

