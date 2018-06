Vier doden nadat auto met immigranten crasht na achtervolging door Amerikaanse politie

Chevy Suburban crashes while US Border Patrol pursues in Big Wells, Texas speeding 100mph. 12 immigrants ejected on impact, at least 5 killed. Dimmit Co Sheriff says driver might be U.S. citizen, is in custody, has history with law enforcement. @FoxNews (photos: @KABBFOX29) pic.twitter.com/sv6ZI7VpMc

Jeff Paul(@ Jeff_Journalist)