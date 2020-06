Videoconferentie op topniveau moet brexitgesprekken nieuw leven inblazen

Preparing for videoconference with @BorisJohnson at 14.30, together with @EP_President and @eucopresident. The EU is ready to intensify the talks, we are available 24/7. Let’s inject fresh momentum into the negotiations. pic.twitter.com/9FFf9WC5tY

Ursula von der Leyen #UnitedAgainstCoronavirus(@ vonderleyen)