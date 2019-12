Verscheidene gewonden bij brand op Russisch vliegdekschip

Three people were injured in a fire that broke out onboard 🇷🇺#Russian aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov at a dock.

The engulfed area has grown six-fold to 120 square meters. Diesel fuel is currently burning and the firefighting effort is carried out with the use of foam. pic.twitter.com/3H9FWwHusI

Capt(N)(@ Capt_Navy)