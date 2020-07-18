Verdriet om dood jonge Russische kunstschaatsster Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya (20) Redactie

Bron: AD.nl 0 De Russisch-Australische kunstschaatsster Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya is vrijdag op 20-jarige leeftijd overleden. Verschillende media melden dat ze een einde aan haar leven heeft gemaakt.

Alexandrovskaya was wereldkampioene in het paarrijden bij de junioren. In 2017 won ze in Taipei aan de zijde van de Australiër Harley Windsor goud. De in Moskou geboren Alexandrovskaya was toen al een jaar genaturaliseerd tot Australische. Met Windsor nam ze in 2018 deel aan de Winterspelen in Pyeongchang. Het duo eindigde er als achttiende.

Windsor reageerde op Instagram verslagen op het nieuws. “Woorden kunnen niet beschrijven hoe ik mij nu voel. Ik ben kapot na het plotse overlijden van ‘Katia’. Ik zal nooit vergeten hoeveel we samen hebben bereikt en zal haar altijd in mijn hart houden. Rust in vrede, Katia.”

Begin dit jaar besloot Alexandrovskaya haar loopbaan te beëindigen wegens aanhoudend blessureleed. Haar lichaam werd vrijdag door agenten aangetroffen in haar appartement in Moskou. Er lag naar verluidt ook een afscheidsbrief.

Wie vragen heeft over zelfdoding kan terecht bij de Zelfmoordlijn op het gratis nummer 1813. Je kan ook online contact opnemen via de website www.zelfmoord1813.be