Veganistisch rolmodel zwicht voor vlees. Zijn eigen bedrijf schopt hem buiten, fans woest “Ik kon het niet meer aan” ADN

26 februari 2019

12u05

Bron: Buzzfeed News 0 Een sportman die overtuigd veganist is, blakend van gezondheid en succesvol. En of de Brit Tim Shieff (30) razend populair is. Een waar idool voor vegans. Maar nu is hij van zijn voetstuk gevallen, want Shieff is veganist af. Hij kon de levensstijl naar eigen zeggen niet meer aan, hij moest wel veranderen voor zijn gezondheid. Zijn fans zijn woedend. En nu wijst zelfs zijn eigen veganistische bedrijf ETHCS hem de deur.

Timothy - Tim - Shieff is tweevoudig wereldkampioen freerunning en een bekende Youtuber. Als veganistische sportman is hij al vaak opgevoerd als inspirerend voorbeeld voor de veganistische beweging. Hij promootte zijn levensstijl zelf ook graag aan zijn meer dan 175.000 abonnees op Youtube en meer dan 85.000 Instagramvolgers. Maar nu is het vegansprookje uit.

Ziek

Eerder deze maand kwam Shieff met een opzienbarende onthulling. Hij is na zes jaar niet langer een veganist. Eind vorig jaar had hij ook al schoorvoetend toegegeven dat hij rauwe (!) eieren en wilde zalm had binnengespeeld, nadat een wanhopig dieet met enkel water hem had uitgeput.



In zijn nieuwe video ‘Am I still vegan’ legt Shieff uit dat hij veel gezondheidsproblemen had toen hij zich aan zijn veganistische dieet hield. Spijsverteringsproblemen, vermoeidheid, depressie, concentratieproblemen en stijfheid in zijn gewrichten; het was dagelijkse kost.

“Ik kon amper nog push-ups doen zonder mezelf pijn te doen”, verklaart de sportman. Om zichzelf “te genezen” probeerde hij tal van diëten, waaronder dus ook het bizarre waterdieet. Het mocht niet baten. Hij ging daarna terug naar zijn normale veganistische voeding, maar voelde zich nog altijd miserabel. “Van kwaad naar erger”, ging het volgens hem.

Identiteitscrisis

En dus probeerde hij het eens met dierlijke producten. “Een gigantische identiteitscrisis”, noemt hij die overstap. “Maar ik voelde me echt beter.” Hij wilde zichzelf echter niet verloochenen en stapte daarna weer braafjes over op veganisme. Maar zijn gezondheid ging opnieuw achteruit. Een moeilijke vraag drong zich op: ‘was dat zijn gezondheid aan het beïnvloeden?’

‘Ja’, was zijn antwoord. “En dus heb ik de keuze gemaakt om weer dierlijke producten te eten”, legt hij uit. “De verbeteringen in mijn gezondheid waren voor mij het bewijs dat er iets natuurlijk is aan het consumeren van die producten. Ik luister naar mijn lichaam en dat heeft mij op een ander pad gebracht. Mijn ideeën zijn veranderd. Ik moet dat aanvaarden en er vrede mee nemen.” Intussen eet Shieff ook weer vlees.

Bagger

Hij kondigt ook aan dat hij, nu hij niet langer vegan is, “een stap terugneemt” van het veganistische kledingmerk dat hij enkele jaren geleden zelf oprichtte; ETHCS. Iedereen bij het bedrijf vond namelijk dat het beter was dat hij vertrok.

“Zijn beslissing om niet langer veganistisch te leven, heeft ons zeer geschokt”, klinkt het in een reactie bij het bedrijf. “Lange tijd was Tim een voorbeeld voor het veganisme, een goede vriend die ons allemaal inspireerde. Maar de aanpassing in zijn levensstijl was iets waar niemand van ons achter kon staan. Het zou niet ‘ethisch’ zijn om hem te laten blijven als hij beslist om weer vlees te eten.”

Op sociale media krijgt Shieff enerzijds steun, van mensen die blij zijn dat hij zijn gezondheid voorop stelt en zijn eerlijkheid appreciëren. Maar er is vooral véél haat. De nieuwbakken vleeseter krijgt heel wat bagger over zich heen. Ex-fans noemen hem onder meer “zwak” en “hypocriet” en vinden dat hij de hele veganistische beweging in diskrediet brengt. Anderen zijn hun grote voorbeeld kwijt en voelen zich bedrogen.