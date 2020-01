Van sporten in spookstad tot ‘indoor vissen’: miljoenenstad Wuhan bijzonder origineel onder quarantaine

Across #Wuhan, a show of determination with voices chanting ‘Jiāyóu!’. It’s what people say to lift somebody up during a struggle; to literally ‘add oil’ or ‘keep going’...though doctors here took to social media urging them to stop given the risk of spreading the virus. @NBCNews pic.twitter.com/DkIhsJ3HqW

Janis Mackey Frayer(@ janisfrayer)