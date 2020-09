Van doodslag verdachte Italiaanse MMA-broers: “We wilden Willy juist helpen”

Willy Monteiro Duarte dreamed of one day pulling on the Giallorossi shirt of his beloved #ASRoma.



That dream ended last night, in the most tragic and brutal of circumstances.



Our thoughts are now with Willy’s family and friends.



Rest In Peace, Romanista 💛❤️ pic.twitter.com/OiPGh0RO1O

AS Roma English(@ ASRomaEN)