Vader veilt kindbruid op Facebook in ruil voor koeien, auto’s en geld

Facebook Under Fire Again: Accused of providing platform for the auctioning of a child bride in South Sudan.

A post in which a family was describing what they wanted on their 16-yr-old girl was on the site for 15 days with people bidding.

Read more at VOA https://t.co/K5U6vhqw8A pic.twitter.com/QNDgDgmhSQ

Abayomi Shogunle(@ YomiShogunle)