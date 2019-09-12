Tweelingzussen krijgen wind van voren nadat ze video posten waarin ze dakloze voeren voor wedstrijd met dure prijzen KVDS

12 september 2019

15u54

Buitenland Een Russische tweeling met 180.000 volgers op Instagram heeft zich de woede van het internet op de hals gehaald nadat de dames een smakeloze video postten op sociale media. Op de beelden is te zien hoe ze een dakloze man in een rolstoel sushi voeren. Voor een wedstrijd met dure prijzen.

Adelya en Alina Fatkheev (24) haalden al eerder de internationale pers. De influencers leiden een leven van luxe en plezier en posten met de regelmaat van de klok foto’s waarop te zien is hoe ze gaan shoppen in exclusieve winkels, genieten van een glas champagne in een privévliegtuig of in een niemendalletje heerlijk in de zon liggen aan boord van een luxueus jacht.

Storm van kritiek

Vorige week postten ze echter een filmpje dat meteen onthaald werd op een storm van kritiek. Op de beelden is te zien hoe ze in hun peperdure designerkleren over straat lopen en plots een dakloze man in een rolstoel zien zitten. Ze kijken elkaar aan en je kan hen horen zeggen: “Arm ding, hij heeft waarschijnlijk al lange tijd niets meer gegeten.”





Vervolgens zie je een van hen een bestelling plaatsen met haar smartphone en wordt even later sushi geleverd. Daarna is te zien hoe ze aan weerszijden van de man gaan staan en hem het eten beginnen te voeren met stokjes. Op het einde hoor je de man – met de rest van de sushi op schoot –zeggen: “Iedereen weet dat er goede mensen zijn, die anderen helpen.” (lees hieronder verder)

De caption was zo mogelijk nog schokkender. “We zien elke dag mensen die hulp nodig hebben op straat”, staat er te lezen. “Loop hen niet voorbij. Ja, zwerfkatten zijn misschien leuker, maar mensen hebben ook onze hulp en steun nodig.”

Volgens lokale media is de dakloze man Yuri Zasorin (46), een voormalig bijenhouder die later als bouwvakker aan de slag ging. Hij raakte zijn werk echter kwijt en verloor 28 jaar geleden ook het dak boven zijn hoofd. In 2013 kwam hij in een rolstoel terecht, nadat hij buiten in de ijzige kou had geslapen en zware bevriezingswonden aan zijn benen had opgelopen. Hij leeft van een klein gehandicaptenpensioentje, waarmee hij amper rondkomt. Daarom vind je hem nog altijd op straat.

Wedstrijd

De vrouwen zouden de video opgenomen hebben voor een wedstrijd die naar de naam ‘Wij geven ergens om’ luistert van de ‘Jeugd van Tatarstan’. Daarbij kan je onder meer een iPhone XR winnen. Andere prijzen zijn een Playstation 4 en een Apple Watch 4. (lees hieronder verder)

De kritiek op de tweeling was loeihard en werd meteen een “publiciteitsstunt” genoemd. Volgens sommigen hadden ze “helemaal niet de intentie” om iemand te helpen. “Zo veel hypocrisie in 40 seconden”, klonk het. En ook: “Ze zijn de voeling met het echte leven helemáál kwijtgeraakt en begrijpen zelfs niet meer hoe je arme mensen kan helpen.”

De dames haalden twee jaar geleden ook al de internationale pers met een twijfelachtig verhaal. Toen verkondigden ze dat ze op zoek waren naar een “stinkend rijke” echtgenoot, die ze konden delen. Waaraan ze suggestief toevoegden dat ze “álles” samendeden.