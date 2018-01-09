Tweehonderd gewonden bij treincrash in Zuid-Afrika

Pictures from the #TrainCrash at the Geldenhuys Station in #Germiston Reports of approx 200 patients on the scene. No fatalities reported. @ewnupdates@eNCA @jour_maine @JacaNews @ReutersAfrica @SABCNewsOnline @News24_SA @_ArriveAlive pic.twitter.com/7YnALTQ9tY

Russel Meiring(@ RusselMeiring)