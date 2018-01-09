Ga naar de mobiele website
Tweehonderd gewonden bij treincrash in Zuid-Afrika

    • HA
  • Bron: ANP
Bij de treinbotsing vielen geen doden, bevestigde een woordvoerder van de hulpdiensten op Twitter.
Twitter Bij de treinbotsing vielen geen doden, bevestigde een woordvoerder van de hulpdiensten op Twitter.
In Zuid-Afrika zijn twee treinen op elkaar gebotst. Daarbij vielen ongeveer tweehonderd gewonden, aldus lokale media. Er vielen geen doden, zegt Russel Meiring, woordvoerder van de hulpdiensten, op Twitter.

De treinen crashten in Germiston, in het oosten van Johannesburg.
Het ongeval gebeurde na een dodelijke crash vorig week tussen een vrachtwagen en een trein in het land, waarbij 19 mensen omkwamen.

Lees ook: Schoolbus botst met trein in Frankrijk: 4 tieners komen om
