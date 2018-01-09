Tweehonderd gewonden bij treincrash in Zuid-Afrika
De treinen crashten in Germiston, in het oosten van Johannesburg.
Het ongeval gebeurde na een dodelijke crash vorig week tussen een vrachtwagen en een trein in het land, waarbij 19 mensen omkwamen.
[GERMISTON] - Train collision leaves approximately 200 injured. https://t.co/C9Ouj6LVQ3 @ewnupdates @eNCA @jour_maine @ReutersAfrica @BBCWorld @cnnbrk @_ArriveAlive @JacaNews pic.twitter.com/KPgyk4kkHu link
Pictures from the #TrainCrash at the Geldenhuys Station in #Germiston Reports of approx 200 patients on the scene. No fatalities reported. @ewnupdates@eNCA @jour_maine @JacaNews @ReutersAfrica @SABCNewsOnline @News24_SA @_ArriveAlive pic.twitter.com/7YnALTQ9tY link
Reacties