Twee passagiers kunnen het niet laten seksistische opmerkingen te maken over pilote. Haar briljante repliek gaat nu viraal

    • Karen Van Eyken
  • Bron: The Independent, Daily Mail, Twitter
Charlotte staat elke dag haar mannetje
Charlotte staat elke dag haar mannetje
Vrouwen die een job uitoefenen in sectoren die traditioneel door mannen worden gedomineerd, krijgen er af en toe mee te maken: seksistische opmerkingen. Voor pilote Charlotte Knowlson is dit niet anders, maar ze heeft op de best mogelijke manier gereageerd.

Afgelopen zaterdag haalde ze op Twitter een recent incident aan met twee mannelijke passagiers. De heren in kwestie maakten voortdurend grapjes over haar geslacht. Een man zei zelfs dat hij niet aan boord was gegaan indien hij geweten had dat het vliegtuig werd bestuurd door een pilote.

Maar de Britse Charlotte Knowlson, pilote bij Easyjet, had het perfecte antwoord klaar. "Ik kan wel een toestel van 90 miljoen euro besturen en jij niet."

In verschillende bijkomende tweets legde Knowlson uit hoe ze helaas "gewend is geworden aan dit soort humor" en aanvankelijk altijd heel professioneel reageerde.

Maar later, toen een lid van de crew woedend was over dergelijke opmerkingen, zei Knowlson dat ze zich begon af te vragen of het wel normaal is dat vrouwen op deze manier worden behandeld door het andere geslacht.

"Ik heb hard gewerkt om pilote te worden. Als ik me had laten doen door dit soort commentaren had ik mijn doel nooit kunnen bereiken. Ik ben niet beledigd, ik ben niet ontmoedigd. Ik ben bedroefd door het feit dat sommigen nog steeds menen dergelijke opmerkingen te moeten maken over vrouwen. Zij vinden dat dit helemaal oké is. Dit zou geen issue meer mogen zijn."

De tweet van Knowlson ging al snel viraal, met tot nu toe zo'n 12.000 retweets en meer dan 95.000 likes. Ze oogstte veel bijval van zowel vrouwelijke als mannelijke collega's.

