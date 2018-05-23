Twee passagiers kunnen het niet laten seksistische opmerkingen te maken over pilote. Haar briljante repliek gaat nu viraal
Afgelopen zaterdag haalde ze op Twitter een recent incident aan met twee mannelijke passagiers. De heren in kwestie maakten voortdurend grapjes over haar geslacht. Een man zei zelfs dat hij niet aan boord was gegaan indien hij geweten had dat het vliegtuig werd bestuurd door een pilote.
Maar de Britse Charlotte Knowlson, pilote bij Easyjet, had het perfecte antwoord klaar. "Ik kan wel een toestel van 90 miljoen euro besturen en jij niet."
Had such a lovely day flying with an 👌 crew. link
Baffled as to why 2 male pax felt that these comments were nescesarry.
‘I wont make any jokes about female drivers then’
‘Are you the pilot? If I’d know that I wouldnt have got on’
Fact is, I can fly an £80m jet, you can’t.
In verschillende bijkomende tweets legde Knowlson uit hoe ze helaas "gewend is geworden aan dit soort humor" en aanvankelijk altijd heel professioneel reageerde.
Maar later, toen een lid van de crew woedend was over dergelijke opmerkingen, zei Knowlson dat ze zich begon af te vragen of het wel normaal is dat vrouwen op deze manier worden behandeld door het andere geslacht.
Being used to this kind of humour, my reaction of course was to be professional, laugh and ask them if they were enjoying the flight. It wasn't unit later when a cabin crew member expressed her anger at the comment that it made me think. Why is this normal? link
"Ik heb hard gewerkt om pilote te worden. Als ik me had laten doen door dit soort commentaren had ik mijn doel nooit kunnen bereiken. Ik ben niet beledigd, ik ben niet ontmoedigd. Ik ben bedroefd door het feit dat sommigen nog steeds menen dergelijke opmerkingen te moeten maken over vrouwen. Zij vinden dat dit helemaal oké is. Dit zou geen issue meer mogen zijn."
I didn’t get where I am today by listening to these kinds of comments. I’m not offended, I’m not disheartened. I’m saddened by the fact that this is the attitude some still have and think it is ok to make these comments to women. link
De tweet van Knowlson ging al snel viraal, met tot nu toe zo'n 12.000 retweets en meer dan 95.000 likes. Ze oogstte veel bijval van zowel vrouwelijke als mannelijke collega's.
Charlotte tweeted this a couple of days ago. I totally agree with her sentiments. Some of the best and most talented pilots I have ever flown with are women. These outdated views and stereotypes only make the person saying them look bad. Don’t let them bother you Charlotte.😄👍🏻 https://t.co/hErWvOXtCC link
My wife’s a pilot, every time she flies she gets a ‘well done dear’ or similar from holidaymakers. link
None of the troops she flew into Bastion or Kandahar felt the need to patronise her.
At 14, my eldest daughter could fly better loops than me. She went on to six years operational flying as a Tornado F3 WSO. Here's a couple of pics. Low level in Scotland, refuelling down in the Falklands. pic.twitter.com/41oh6cigMi link
I’m sorry you deal with this but I’m thankful for you being a great example for my own girls. This was my 5 yr old on her first flight. She asked if girls could be pilots too, they said yes you just have to go to school. She said great I’m going to Kindergarten in August lol. pic.twitter.com/ePtaxdXzzz link
Reacties