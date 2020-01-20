Twee agenten en schutter gedood bij schietpartij in Hawaï

    • Caspar Naber
  • Bron: AD
De schutter zou zijn huisbaas hebben neergestoken. Toen agenten ter plaatse kwamen, opende hij het vuur.
Bij een schietpartij in de Amerikaanse staat Hawaï zijn vandaag twee politieagenten doodgeschoten. Dat gebeurde in de hoofdstad Honolulu, bevestigde de burgemeester na mediaberichten. 

De schietpartij vond plaats in de wijk Waikiki  vlakbij Diamond Head. De latere schutter schoot volgens omwonenden zijn huisbaas neer. Toen de politie ter plaatse kwam, opende de man het vuur. Daarbij raakten de twee agenten zwaargewond. Eentje bezweek ter plekke aan de verwondingen, de andere overleed in een ziekenhuis. Alvorens ervan door te gaan, stak de huurder de woning in brand. Het vuur sloeg over naar twee  aangrenzende woningen, aldus de getuigen.

De schutter, naar verluidt een 70-jarige man, ging er daarna vandoor. Hij werd na een klopjacht door de politie doodgeschoten. 

Burgemeester Kirk Caldwell van Honolulu betuigde op Twitter zijn medeleven aan de nabestaanden van de twee agenten en aan het voltallige politiekorps. “Dit is een tragedie zonder precedent voor zowel de stad en het district Honolulu als voor de staat Hawaï.’’ 

