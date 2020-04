Turkije stuurt mondmaskers, ontsmettingsmiddel en andere hulp naar Spanje en Italië

#NATO solidarity in action: Turkey 🇹🇷 sending a cargo plane with medical supplies to Italy 🇮🇹 & Spain 🇪🇸 today to support our joint fight against #COVID19. Proud to see NATO Allies supporting each other through our disaster relief center. #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/9f8gvHvVzs

Jens Stoltenberg(@ jensstoltenberg)