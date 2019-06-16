Tsunami-alarm opgeheven na beving in wateren rond Nieuw-Zeeland
De beving vond plaats om 10.55 uur lokale tijd, op een diepte van 34 kilometer en op zo'n 928 kilometer ten noordoosten van de stad Tauranga op het Nieuw-Zeelandse Noordereiland. Dat meldt het Amerikaanse geologische instituut USGS. De Nieuw-Zeelandse Civiele Bescherming schaalde de beving later in als 7.0 op de schaal van Richter.
"Ongebruikelijk sterke en gevaarlijke stromingen en onvoorspelbare golven worden verwacht in de buurt van de kust. Dit betekent een bedreiging voor activiteiten op het strand, in havens, in riviermonden en kleine vaartuigen", liet de civiele bescherming in eerste instantie weten.
De waarschuwing werd later ingetrokken, met de mededeling dat volgens de laatste informatie het onwaarschijnlijk is dat de een tsunami een bedreiging voor Nieuw-Zeeland zal vormen.
There is no tsunami threat to New Zealand following the M7.0 Kermadec Islands region earthquake. Based on current information, the initial assessment is that the earthquake is unlikely to have caused a tsunami that will pose a threat to NZ. https://t.co/ccVFYQQoBr link
We have issued a BEACH and MARINE TSUNAMI WARNING following the M7.4 Kermadec Islands region earthquake link
We are assessing whether the M7.4 KERMADEC ISLANDS REGION earthquake poses any tsunami threat to New Zealand. If a tsunami has been generated it is not likely to arrive in New Zealand for at least 2 hours hours. Go to https://t.co/ccVFYQQoBr for more info. link
Reacties