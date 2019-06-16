Tsunami-alarm opgeheven na beving in wateren rond Nieuw-Zeeland

  Bron: Belga, Twitter, Radio NZ
Mensen worden via een elektronisch bord gewaarschuwd voor een mogelijke tsunami in Nieuw-Zeeland.
REUTERS Mensen worden via een elektronisch bord gewaarschuwd voor een mogelijke tsunami in Nieuw-Zeeland. Archieffoto.
Na een zware aardbeving met een magnitude van 7,4 in de Grote Oceaan bij de onbewoonde Kermadeceilanden hebben de Nieuw-Zeelandse autoriteiten zondagochtend korte tijd een tsunami-alarm afgekondigd. Inmiddels is het alarm weer opgeheven. 

De beving vond plaats om 10.55 uur lokale tijd, op een diepte van 34 kilometer en op zo'n 928 kilometer ten noordoosten van de stad Tauranga op het Nieuw-Zeelandse Noordereiland. Dat meldt het Amerikaanse geologische instituut USGS. De Nieuw-Zeelandse Civiele Bescherming schaalde de beving later in als 7.0 op de schaal van Richter.

"Ongebruikelijk sterke en gevaarlijke stromingen en onvoorspelbare golven worden verwacht in de buurt van de kust. Dit betekent een bedreiging voor activiteiten op het strand, in havens, in riviermonden en kleine vaartuigen", liet de civiele bescherming in eerste instantie weten. 

De waarschuwing werd later ingetrokken, met de mededeling dat volgens de laatste informatie het onwaarschijnlijk is dat de een tsunami een bedreiging voor Nieuw-Zeeland zal vormen.

De Kermadec-eilanden zijn onbewoond, op Raoul Island na, waar het meest noordelijk gelegen meteorologisch station van Nieuw-Zeeland staat.

