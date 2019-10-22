Trump vergelijkt impeachment-onderzoek met "lynching”, en dat ligt heel gevoelig in de VS
Impeachment-onderzoek tegen Trump
"Op een dag, als een Democraat president wordt en de Republikeinen het parlement winnen, al is het met een kleine meerderheid, kunnen ze de president tot aftreden afdwingen, zonder dat er sprake is van een behoorlijke rechtsgang, billijkheid of wettelijke rechten", stelt Trump op Twitter. "Alle Republikeinen moeten zich herinneren wat ze hier meemaken - een lynchpartij. Maar we zullen winnen!
So some day, if a Democrat becomes President and the Republicans win the House, even by a tiny margin, they can impeach the President, without due process or fairness or any legal rights. All Republicans must remember what they are witnessing here - a lynching. But we will WIN! link
Het woord ligt gevoelig in de Verenigde Staten waar het een racistisch geladen term is en verwijst naar executies van zwarte Amerikanen door blanke Amerikanen.
"Het is beschamend om het woord 'lynching' te gebruiken om te beschrijven dat je verantwoordelijk wordt gehouden voor je daden", reageerde Julian Castro op Twitter, een van de belangrijkste Democratische presidentiële kandidaten. En ook elders is de kritiek fel.
President Trump compared the impeachment inquiry to "a lynching." link
"I really believe this man is prone to inflammatory statements and that is one word no president ought to apply to himself," Democratic Rep. James Clyburn says. https://t.co/CFv5PqbWyS pic.twitter.com/ENKvGLpX0B
It’s beyond shameful to use the word “lynching” to describe being held accountable for your actions. https://t.co/WS1yPy8CIE link
You think this impeachment is a LYNCHING? What the hell is wrong with you? link
Do you know how many people who look like me have been lynched, since the inception of this country, by people who look like you. Delete this tweet. https://t.co/oTMhWo4awR
Lynching is a reprehensible stain on this nation's history, as is this President. We'll never erase the pain and trauma of lynching, and to invoke that torture to whitewash your own corruption is disgraceful. https://t.co/XOlsazwwRL link
Lynching is an act of terror used to uphold white supremacy. Try again. pic.twitter.com/TcDR01XelB link
Kees Huls
Eindelijk eens een verstandig woord van Trump. Zou de ideale oplossing zijn en in de VS niet zo ongebruikelijk.