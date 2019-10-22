Trump vergelijkt impeachment-onderzoek met "lynching”, en dat ligt heel gevoelig in de VS

Impeachment-onderzoek tegen Trump

De Amerikaanse president Donald Trump in het Witte Huis vandaag.
Photo News De Amerikaanse president Donald Trump in het Witte Huis vandaag.
De Amerikaanse president Donald Trump vergelijkt het impeachment-onderzoek dat tegen hem loopt met "gelyncht" worden. Het woord lokt sterke reacties uit in de Verenigde Staten, waar het wordt gelinkt aan de rassenscheiding en de slavernij.

"Op een dag, als een Democraat president wordt en de Republikeinen het parlement winnen, al is het met een kleine meerderheid, kunnen ze de president tot aftreden afdwingen, zonder dat er sprake is van een behoorlijke rechtsgang, billijkheid of wettelijke rechten", stelt Trump op Twitter. "Alle Republikeinen moeten zich herinneren wat ze hier meemaken - een lynchpartij. Maar we zullen winnen!

Het woord ligt gevoelig in de Verenigde Staten waar het een racistisch geladen term is en verwijst naar executies van zwarte Amerikanen door blanke Amerikanen. 

"Het is beschamend om het woord 'lynching' te gebruiken om te beschrijven dat je verantwoordelijk wordt gehouden voor je daden", reageerde Julian Castro op Twitter, een van de belangrijkste Democratische presidentiële kandidaten. En ook elders is de kritiek fel.

  • Kees Huls

    Eindelijk eens een verstandig woord van Trump. Zou de ideale oplossing zijn en in de VS niet zo ongebruikelijk.

  • Freddy Van Hulst

    Wat n drama queen is die kerel toch.

